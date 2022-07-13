Why Sara Ali Khan is different from other Nepo kids!

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh. She made her Bollywood debut in the film 'Kedarnath' (2018) with Sushant Singh Rajput as her co-star. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.





Sara Ali Khan is a beautiful, talented and aspiring actress who has impressed the audience as well as the critics . Though she is only 5 films old, she seems to be confident, promising, honest and well-behaved. Both of her films 'Kedarnath' and 'Simba' did exceedingly well at the box office. She is very friendly and humble with the media. She always greets them by either saying 'Namaste' or waving at them. She is quite polite and humble with her fans and well-wishers.





I do not think that Sara Ali Khan is fake. She is a perfect combination of beauty with brains.