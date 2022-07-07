Why is Sara Ali Khan making fun of Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan 7?

Sara Ali Khan recently called Kartik Aaryan Everyone's ex on Koffee with Karan Season 7 and since then everyone is trying to find the why Said It. Since the last two years Sara Ali Khan's name has been dragged into many controversies and Her relationship with Kartik Aaryan has also been a very talked about talk.





Rumours were before this statement that Sara Dumped Left Kartik because of her Mother's pressure, Amrita Singh wanted Sara to focus on her career. After this bits from Koffee with Karan Looks Like Sara's story has something more to say. Many people are assuming that Kartik cheated on Sara and that was also the reason why their relationship didn't work out.





What do you think?