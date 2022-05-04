Why Shah Rukh Khan will remain the kind of Badshah of Bollywood!?

SRK is the best-known actor in the world. There are many very excellent Bollywood actors, but they are not known worldwide by as many people as SRK is, so not only is he a fine actor with many hit films and tremendous acting ability, he is also more famous than any other Bollywood actor.





His speaking ability has also garnered worldwide recognition. He is the only Indian actor to ever receive such stunning awards as the Letters of arts and Science from France and was invited to speak at Yale and Harvard Universities as well as the TED talks.





The debate about who is the best actor will continue into infinity, but if the question were to be who is the best ambassador of Bollywood to the entire world, then the answer, hands down, would be Shah Rukh Khan.