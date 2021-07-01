Why is Shahid Kapoor considered an arrogant person off screen?

I remember reading a couple of reports stating that Shahid is usually perceived to be as cold and arrogant, and is known for not getting along with his co-stars very often. The actor, of Haider, Udta Punjab, and Kabir Singh fame, is brilliant onscreen but his off screen persona is questioned several times.

There were also times when he bad-mouthed his exes. After their breakup, when he was asked about working with Kareena Kapoor again, he'd said that he could work with a cow or buffalo also because that's his job. Vidya Balan had once mentioned that an ex of hers constantly made digs about her weight, and it seems that could be Shahid.

When Shahid had appeared on Koffee With Karan along with brother Ishaan Khattar, he'd maintained that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh weren't part of his friend circle. There were also some reports that he'd had a fallout with the pair during Padmaavat.

