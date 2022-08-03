Why is Shahid Kapoor only doing south remakes now?

It appears that Shahid Kapoor is on a binge of back-to-back remake films. We've heard that Shahid is in discussions for yet another south-Indian remake after starring in Kabir Singh and Jersey.





According to reports, Shahid is in advanced negotiations to play the lead role in the 2013 Malayalam thriller Mumbai Police's Hindi version.





The Malayalam original's director, Rosshan Andrews, will reportedly helm the remake, which will apparently be made by Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films.





The male lead in the original version of Mumbai Police was Prithviraj Sukumaran. Rosshan is reportedly collaborating with Hindi script writers on the project right now.





Shahid is also doing Ali Zafar's next – tentatively titled Bloody Daddy – is the Hindi remake of a French film, Nuit Blanche.