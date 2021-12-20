Why Shakun Batra chose an OTT release for Siddhant, Deepika and Ananya starrer 'Gehraiyaan'

Many Bollywood film makers are choosing thearticla release for their movies and trying hard to get them by even pushing their release dates. But Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gehraiyaan is all sr to have an OTT release on Amazon Prime in January. Shakun Batra chose it to bring the movie to more and more audience and release it with a more simple staging. Do you like this approach?