Why shouldn’t Deepika Padukone be paid equal remuneration as Ranveer Singh? #AazaadiLikhneKi

Deepika first worked with Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood's greatest stars, in 2007, three years before Ranveer's debut film, Band Baaja Baraat. Anushka Sharma was a larger star at the time than Ranveer because she had previously worked with Shah Rukh and Shahid Kapoor before joining him in Band Baaja Baraat.

In terms of performing and professional expertise, this places Deepika ahead of her husband. Deepika also has 44 acting credits on her resume, which is more than ten more than Ranveer's 31.

Furthermore, when it comes to box office receipts, Deepika's flicks have outperformed Ranveer's. While the two have starred in three successful films together, it is the sum of their other work that has resulted in a disparity in their ratings.

The highest box-office hits of the two stars are a whopping Rs 112 crore apart. And if that wasn't enough, Deepika's net worth exceeds Ranveer's.

Deepika has also travelled throughout the world to work in Hollywood's XXX: Return of Xander Cage starring Vin Diesel. Not only was she making her Hollywood debut, but she was also playing alongside one of the industry's top names in possibly one of the most anticipated films of the time.

While Ranveer's brilliance is undeniable, Deepika's is as well - so why shouldn't Deepika be compensated equally to Ranveer? It's no easy achievement to give outstanding performances, earn large money at the box office, and be counted among Cinema's top names. Deepika has established her worth as an actor, and the numbers speak for themselves. There should be no doubt that Deepika deserves to be paid on par with – if not more than – her male colleagues.