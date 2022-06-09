Why is Shraddha Kapoor's name being dragged in Siddhant Kapoor drug abuse case?

Siddhanth Kapoor, the actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother, has been detained by police in a drug-related case. Siddhanth's medical examination revealed that he had been using drugs. He is currently being held at Halasuru Police Station. Shraddha was also involved in a drug case during the SSR case. This appears to be a difficult time for the entire Kapoor family. Returning to Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, and Deepika Padukone. The documents were seized by the ED, which is looking into a money laundering case against her. The ED gave these conversations to NCB, claiming that some of them were about marijuana. Netizens are dragging Shraddha again in this drug case related to her brother. Social Media has been in a storm since the news broke out that Siddhanth has been arrested. The flames are up again and now taking a toll on Shraddha's image as well. Do you think it is fair to drag Shraddha?