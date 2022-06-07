Why Shweta Tiwari couldn't get famous in Bollywood?

Many TV actresses have risen to stardom thanks to their first television show but are still looking for work. Even after achieving success, the entertainment industry has demonstrated that there is still a lot of work to be done.

Shweta Tiwari, who was complimented for her youthful appearance and acting, has always struggled to get work, despite her accomplishments. Shweta Tiwari was unemployed even after a successful TV serial like Kasauti Zindagi Ki. Shweta Tiwari is a well-known and well-liked actress in the television business. While she was basking in her success, she was going through a dry spell in both her career and personal life as a result of her second broken marriage. The diva, on the other hand, rebounded back spectacularly!

Shweta, 40, has worked in the television industry for more than 20 years. Her role as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" made her famous, and she went on to star in shows like "Parvarrish," "Begusarai," and "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan."





