Why siblings like Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor don't work together?

There are many siblings in Bollywood that people love. Like Karisma Kapoor Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-Nupur Sanon, Ayushmann, and Aparshakti Khurrana among others. Each of them has a very distinct personality and journey in Bollywood. Like Karisma was one of the biggest names in the 90s and early 2000s, post that Kareena has been at the top of her game.





One of the most underrated and least talked about brother-sister duo is Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Both come from the powerful Kapoor family and are big names in the film industry right now. But it makes me wonder, just like most siblings, why haven't they worked together in a film?





Is it because it might seem awkward and they are not comfortable sharing the screen space or is it because they haven't been offered a great script? Or is it because of some sort of insecurity?





Would you like to see the two do a film or a show together?