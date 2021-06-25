Why so many Bollywood actresses marry businessmen?

Bollywood has a strong connection with cricket as well as the world of business. Several businessmen have tied the knot with actresses. Here are some examples.

Shilpa Shetty - A popular name in Bollywood, Shilpa married British-Indian businessperson Raj Kundra on 22 November 2009. Shilpa was also the co-owner of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals with Raj. They have a son and a daughter.

Sonam Kapoor - On 8 May 2018, Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Anand is the founder of the clothing companies Bhaane and Vegnonveg.

Juhi Chawla - Actress and former Miss India Juhi Chawla married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. She is also the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders with Shah Rukh Khan.

Asin - Asin, in her career, was part of some of the biggest films. She married the CEO of Micromax Rahul Sharma in 2016.

But the question is, why so many of these actresses marry businessmen?