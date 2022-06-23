Why the society has a problem with Alia Bhatt being pregnant?

Ever since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, it seems like everyone has taken this as a personal thing. Going to say for one last time, LET THE ACTRESS BREATHE. All these people who have a problem and have been accusing the actress of things make us believe we're still living in a misogynistic society. One should congratulate the couple but instead, there are people who are only spreading hatred and calling her names. Some even went to the extent to accuse her of getting married to Ranbir only for the sake of the pregnancy. Don't you guys think this needs to stop?