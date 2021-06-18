Why some celebs are so careless?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were pulled over yesterday by the Mumbai Police after they were returning from a gym session. After failing to explain a solid reason for their outing amidst a pandemic, both the actors were booked under section 188, 34 of IPC by Mumbai Police.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police wrote a funny tweet saying, "We request all Mumbaikers to avoid unnecessary 'Heropanti' which can compromise on safety against COVID19". This just looks like a highly irresponsible behavior from two successful actors with a massive fan following. What is this urge to flout covid norms and go on a long drive when people are dropping like flies?

If it was about bodybuilding, Tiger and Disha could have got the equipment at their home and do their workout in the comfort of their home. Right when the second wave surged, Tiger and Disha were among the Bollywood celebs who flew to the Maldives to enjoy vacations. However, their plan was ruined when the govt banned Indian tourists. Now they are again in the news for the wrong reason. What do you think about this whole issue? What Tiger and Disha did was right or wrong, according to you?