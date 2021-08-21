Why some people don't consider Kiara Advani as an outsider?

While Kiara Advani is enjoying the success of Shershaah for her very well delivered portrayal of Capt. Vikram Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema, I was having this conversation with my friends about how she has made a career for herself in the Industry being an outsider, just like Ayushmann Khurrana, while they claimed she had some deep rooted connections in Bollywood!

So I decided to look upto the Internet and found out that, a) She is the grand-niece of Late Sayeed Jaffrey

b) Kiara’s mom’s Genevieve's stepmother was actor Ashok Kumar’s daughter, Bharti.

c) She is the great-granddaughter of the Late Ashok Kumar

d) Her mother is a childhood friend of Superstar Salman Khan





Now I don't know about you but this makes me laugh. Because I don't understand how any of those relations could put her in a position of advantage!? It's just to somehow prove that, Oh! She's not an outsider, Let's troll her now!? Why?

Please tell me if I'm wrong.