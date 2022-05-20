Why Sonam Kapoor is so self-obsessed? Is it right for actors to be so?

Sonam is the most self-obsessed person in the industry. Just go through her interviews, shows, any or somehow she will end up praising herself and bitching others. Even if she is praising someone it may be because she is trying to cover a previous mistake. Just watch her coffee with Karan's latest episode. She took not a second to show off that she is on her way into Hollywood. This doesn't suit stars. I have not seen anyone doing this ever. And abt her acting, she was good in Neerja, that's all. Nothing else.



