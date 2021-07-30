Why Sonu Sood wasn't credited for the success of movies like Dabangg, R.Rajkumar and Simmba

They always say that in Hindi movies, a so called "Hero" is just as good as his opposite counterpart the "Villian" but rarely do we see them being credited enough. And that is exactly what I feel for Sonu Sood, who actually made playing the bad guy look so cool on screen with his amazing body and impressive dialogue delivery, something that Sanjay Dutt made famous in the 90's but rarely would you see a movie like Dabangg or Simmba being projected as a Sonu Sood movie!





The fact that Sonu Sood has been able to make audiences believe in the character that he plays not only compliments how the 'Heroes' react but also provides a healthy balance of drama in Hindi movies. But since he is mostly given the bad guy roles, so we don't see him on the posters? How does that make any sense? He's just as important and should be given equal importance as the so called 'hero' is what I think.





Just try imagining movies like Dabangg, R.Rajkumar and Simmba without Sonu Sood and then think would they be even half as good as they were had Sonu Sood not been in them? You'll get my point! Thoughts?