why spend lots of bucks when you can make this super easy and effective facial oil at home!? #BeautyTruthBomb

Honey is one of the most easily found beauty ingredients and is also quite affordable. If you are someone who loves doing DIY skincare experiments, You might have already used honey in some of your recipes if not more. Honey is a natural humectant and has great anti-inflammatory, brightening, and skin-softening properties. Did you know that you can make your own honey facial oil at home for smooth, supple, and brighter-looking skin? Here is how you can make honey facial oil at home using just a few potent ingredients –





Honey





Honey is a natural humectant and it keeps your skin super hydrated and soft. If you have dry skin, this is a perfect ingredient to keep your skin moisturized and supple. Will suit all skin types but works exceptionally well for dry to combination skin type. Help reduce suntan, even out skin tone, and is also great for pigmentation. Has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that keep your skin clear and free of acne and breakouts.





Argan Oil





Argan oil is a lightweight moisturizing oil that works for all skin types and keeps your skin super soft and supple. Contains essential fatty acids that nourish and moisturize your skin, keeping it healthier and softer.





Rosehip Oil





Rosehip oil has remarkable anti-aging benefits and works well for all skin types, but exceptionally well for mature skin. Also works great for acne-prone skin and keeps your skin free from breakouts. Nourishes and protects your skin keeping it healthier and supple.





Things You Need-





4 tablespoons Argan Oil

3-4 tablespoons Rosehip Oil

2 tablespoons raw and organic Honey





Directions-





Before you start making this, make sure that the dropper bottle that you are using is perfectly sanitized in boiling water and completely dried and free from any water molecules. In the dropper bottle, add honey followed by a mixture of argan oil and rosehip oil. You can mix the two oils separately in a separate bowl and then add them to the dropper bottle. Briefly stir the mixture and let it sit on the countertop for one week to infuse and also for honey to settle at the bottom. To use, only take the top oil mixture and massage it onto your skin before you go to bed. The Shelflife of the final product depends on the shelf life of the ingredients used. Keep the product away from humidity and a cool and dry place to make it last longer.





Do let us know if you liked this oil!