Why star kids don't acknowledge their privilege?

The debate of insiders vs. outsiders in the Bollywood film industry has been going on for a while. While the industry has its fair share of insiders from film families as well as outsiders making it big in B-town, there is one aspect that is running common among most people from the film fraternity.

It's their failure to acknowledge the fact that they are privileged. Instead, they keep trying to convince everyone that they have 'struggled' a lot. Be it Ananya Panday's famous remark on the same at the 2019 Rajeev Masand Roundtable or Arjun Kapoor who boasts about how he is a 12th fail but still getting films. Why is it hard for them to accept this simple fact that they have an upper hand when it comes to getting film roles or AD roles in the industry just with a phone call?

To get the same, an outsider needs to work for years still with no certainty that they will get the job. Be it, Harshvardhan Kapoor, at the 2016 Masand roundtable or Sonam Kapoor in interaction with Rajkummar Rao, all of them seem to paint pictures of their 'struggle' that clearly doesn't exist. There seems to be a constant effort from their side to get sympathy like an outsider while enjoying the perks of being an insider.

What do you think of this whole issue?