Why starkids like Sonakshi Sinha don't acknowledge their privilege?

Sonakshi Sinha recently made a statement that raised several eyebrows. In a recent interview, Sonakshi talked about her Bollywood career and stated that she lost many films just like any other star kid. She said that starkids also gets replaced in films like outsiders and yet 'don’t go around crying about it' as it happens to every actor.





Calling it a part and parcel of an actor's life, she said that 'there is no point in talking about a spilt milk' and also mentioned that her father wasn't a starkid. This isn't the first and certainly not the last time a starkid has shown complete ignorance towards the privilege they were born with.





From Ananya Panday's struggle story to the story of how Sara Ali Khan asked Rohit Shetty for work, to Sonam Kapoor trying to justify nepotism, there seems to be a pattern. A pattern to not acknowledge the upper hand they have as, despite no talent, one can see them getting one film offer after another. Amidst the nepotism debate, Sonakshi's comment feels disappointing. What do you think?