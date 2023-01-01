Why successful ousiders like Taapsee Pannu are trolled more than starkids?

Taapsee Pannu is currently in the best phase of her Bollywood career with several interesting projects in her lineup. But just like most celebs, she also faces trolling on social media on a regular basis. Recently in an interview, Taapsee talked about it and said that these trolls call her 'jobless' even though she does not have the dates to take up a new film until 2023.

She said that she ignores them as they 'get triggered when you are successful.' But sometimes it feels like talented actors, who have come from nothing and have made It on their own, are targeted more than starkids. This was echoed by Richa Chadha also a few weeks ago who said that its not just the trolls but a lot of journalists also who love to bash outsiders but are obsessed with pre-pubescent kids with popular surnames.

Do you think it is true? Do you feel that someone like Taapsee is targeted more than a Sara Ali Khan or a Janhvi Kapoor?