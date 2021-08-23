Why is Swara Bhasker trolled for Veere Di Wedding when Kabir Singh and other movies have glorified much worse?

Swara Bhasker is one celebrity who doesn't shy away from speaking her mind. Whether it's about problems in Bollywood or political opinions, she's been upfront about it. But that's also invited a lot of hate and trolling. In fact, Swara is probably the most trolled actor. No matter what she does, her life nd choices are picked on.





The actress recently addressed online trolling and the hate she receives. Apparently, one of her scenes from Veere Di Wedding has been at the end of criticism. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. But Swara ended up being the most trolled. She's said that her work in the movie is still used as an insult now.





But hasn't Bollywood shown worse? Stalking and harassment is incredibly common, and it's not the depiction itself that is problematic, it's the glorification. Kabir Singh isn't the only movie like that either, there's many more. Then why bash Swara?