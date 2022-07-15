Why Taapsee Pannu movies are not working anymore?

Taapsee Pannu has worked in some big films over the past that has not failed to grab the audience's attention. Working in films like Pink, Thapad, Badla, Haseen Dilruba and many more the actress is going to be seen in Dunki next along with Shah Rukh Khan. In most of the movies, Taapsee has been a part of she has only portrayed a strong woman who isn't scared of the world but yet people fail to appreciate the actress for the same and end up disliking the film. Taapsee has been my favorite actress since I watched Pink and Badla but in recent times her movies aren't working anymore. Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, or Game Over for instance couldn't impress the audience much. Does this have anything to do with the film scripts she is choosing? Many people don't like her because of the way she is i.e being fearless, and speaking her mind on social media. She has faced a lot of unnecessary trolling for years now but I think with Dunki releasing soon she is going to go back on being one of the most talented actresses.