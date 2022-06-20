Why is there no buzz around Laal Singh Chaddha?

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated movies of Aamir Khan in the recent few years because his fans have been waiting for actor to deliver after Thugs of Hindostan's poor box office run. But ever since the trailer for LSC has released there hasn't been much buzz on the internet. One might say because the trailer wasn't that good and nothing compared to the original Forrest Gump but it's a Aamir Khan movie and he is known to be a perfectionist so you can never rule him out.

The movie is all set to hit the theatres on 11th August, 2022 clashing with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.





What do you think about LSC? Will the buzz grow as the release date approaches?