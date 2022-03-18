Why is there no hype for Jersey? Are people not interested?

Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. A remake of a Telugu film, Jersey is about a relationship of a father and son. At times I find the audience quite funny. When a movie that deserves no hype, will be hyped as much as it's possible but when movies like Jersey are released, people don't seem to be interested in watching it. Why so?

The story line, songs, actors are too good and yet people are more interested in some boring films. When the trailer was released, people were very excited but then the next day, I could only find a handful of articles on this.

Now, the film is all set to release on 14th April, 2022. I'm eagerly waiting to watch the movie. Shahid has yet again proved why people should be his fan.