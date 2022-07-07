Why is there weird energy between Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday?

The chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably very strong. Be it Geetha Govindam or Dear Comrade, this pair simply dazzled the silver screen displaying an intense passion between the two. Their Inkem Inkem number was the epitome of a romantic song mesmerizing the fans with their charm as a couple. However, Vijay is now seen with this Bollywood girl, Ananya Pandey and I just can't stop looking at their pictures.





Am I the only one who feels weird energy between the two?

Vijay and Ananya looked all comfortable with each other while promoting Jug Jug Jiyo as well, while they danced to the song 'Nach Punjaban'. Maybe we never expected the two to get along so well, but the two are actually pairing up really well.





Vijay can be seen all set with Ananya Panday for his Bollywood debut movie. With just two movie releases and a few projects under her kitty, Ananya has a long way to go in establishing herself as a leading star. But their leaked photo especially with the Student of the Year 2 actress enjoying a bike ride with Deverakonda created quite a ripple.







