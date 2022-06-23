Why is Travis Barker hospitalized? REVEALED

According to TMZ, Travis Barker has been admitted to the hospital for pancreatitis. The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday morning, but the exact reason was not revealed at the time. He was later taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, for further treatment, with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side. Photos of Mr Barker lying on a stretcher outside the hospital had gone viral on social media.





Mr Barker's pancreas became inflamed as a result of a recent colonoscopy procedure, according to TMZ. Nausea, severe stomach pain, and vomiting were among his symptoms. Alabama Barker, his daughter, posted and deleted a photo of her father in the hospital while he lay in a hospital bed. She appeared to imply on social media that Mr Barker's health had deteriorated after asking for prayers.





Furthermore, prior to his hospitalisation, Mr Barker sent a cryptic tweet that read, "God save me." His tweet went viral. However, some internet users speculated that it could be related to his upcoming song with Machine Gun Kelly, which has the same title. Mr Barker's condition is currently unknown. The drummer or his wife's team have not issued a statement.