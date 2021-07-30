Why Use A Wooden Comb: Top Hair Benefits

I use a wooden comb for my hair. A must-have for me! A few days back, I lost my wood comb and had to use a plastic one. And my hair didn’t really like it.

It was static-ky afterward. And since I am used to the feel of wood on my scalp, the plastic comb kinda felt artificial. The next day I ordered 3 different varieties of wood comb – some comb indulgence.

But it’s just no static or good feel of the wood comb, there are many more reasons to use a wood comb.

Here’s why you should use a wood comb





The feel of wood on your scalp is amazing. It sort of gives you a mini scalp massage when you use it. This helps to increase the blood flow to the scalp – bringing lovely nutrients to the hair roots The natural wooden fibers work great to condition your hair. As you comb, the natural oils from your scalp coat your hair shaft all the way down to the ends. Wide-tooth wooden combs don’t tend to pull or break the hair. And in my opinion, combs are a better option than brushes, especially if you have curly hair. They glide through smoothly and make detangling so much easier. Comb your hair in sections that way it’s easier to undo the tangles. It also seems to add body and bounce to your hair. It may also help with dandruff. If your dandruff is due to dry scalp, regular massage with a wooden comb will normalize the oil production and eliminate dandruff.





Replace your normal comb with a wide band wooden comb and thank me later!