Why Varun Dhawan doesn't change his physicality according to roles?

Varun Dhawan has been trying to strike a balance in his career with one out and out mainstream masala film with an arthouse flick. For every Coolie No.1 and Judwaa 2, he will also do an October and Sui Dhaaga. From a college lover boy to a middle-class man to a hotel employee, he has played it all.

But one thing that is pretty consistent in all these roles is how he looks. Unlike let's see Aamir Khan, who gets into a role and looks the part. Varun doesn't seem to be investing his time and effort in the physical aspect of a role. Like in Sui Dhaaga, he is playing a small-town middle-class guy struggling with money and trying to start his own business. But he looks exactly like how he looked in Main Tera Hero.

Acting isn't about delivering lines and dancing with the opposite lead, it's about being the character. Maybe that's one of the reasons why Varun is not getting enough praise for his roles.

Do you agree with me on this?