Why Varun Dhawan is the most trustworthy actor of all time?

After watching Student Of The Year, I had no real hopes. I was convinced that he was going to be another star kid who would miss the acting train. Main Tera Hero and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania were movies which confirmed my faith in his below-par acting, and over-exaggerated chocolate boy image. Then, Badlapur happened. In a movie with brilliant actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi, his portrayal of a man seeking revenge was quite to the point.





When I saw his next movie coming which was about a hotel management student, I made up my mind to miss this movie as well. Although, I changed my mind after seeing the reviews. I went ahead and watched October. Let me tell you, it is one of the most beautiful and realistic portrayals of human emotions I have seen in Bollywood. It felt as if the role was written for him. Shoojit Sircar brought out the best from Varun Dhawan.





I think with all his versatile skills, he is proving himself as one of those trustworthy actors in the Bollywood industry.







