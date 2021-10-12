Why Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif aren't making their relationship official?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are some of the most talked-about rumoured couples in Bollywood these days. From the fake news of their wedding to other stars talking about their relationship, these lovebirds have been in the days for one reason or another. But recently fans went crazy after a camera captured a private moment of the two.

Vicky's film 'Sardar Udham' was screened in Mumbai which was attended by several celebs like Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao and Katrina. In a video that has been making rounds on the internet, we can see Vicky tightly hugging Katrina outside the theatre. So I wonder if that is true, so why not make it public?

Personally, I feel all these gossips and rumours have been boring at this point. Do you agree with me? Or do you believe that the two should go the Yami Gautam way and just get married whenever they want to? What are your thoughts on this?