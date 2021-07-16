Why vicky Kaushal deserves all the applause he is receiving?

A large number of young people in Bollywood are attempting to break into the profession. Some people hardly ever shine brilliantly in this glamorous world, whether by chance or talent. When making the decision to enter the film industry, one must expect to be rejected. Also, there may be days when you feel like giving up on your dream and experience self-doubt, but you must be courageous enough to stand up and begin the march towards your grandeur despite these obstacles. And, believe it or not, those who have had that intention are among the most successful actors, the ones we look up to as role models.

I'm not here to offer you a philosophical lecture on how to achieve success in life or a step-by-step roadmap to becoming a Bollywood powerhouse actor. But I'd want to tell you about a man who established his self-worth, class, and abilities in just three years. Vicky Kaushal is the one I'm referring to. Yes, Masaan, the sweet young man from the 2015 film. Now that we're on the same boat, let's take a few minutes out of our hectic schedules to appreciate this upcoming Bollywood sensation. To be honest, I've only seen a couple of his efforts, but they were enough for me to recognize Vicky's brilliance. He isn't one of the performers who want to play the main character in the film. Few people are aware that the 30-year-old actor worked with Anurag Kashyap on Gangs Of Wasseypur and had a brief role in Bombay Velvet.

Vicky has managed to strike the perfect chord with moviegoers despite not playing the key role in any of his flicks. His superb screen presence, genuineness, and dedication to his work are the reasons behind this. I doubt there is a facet of his personality that hasn't touched our hearts. Whether it's as Deepak Chaudhary in 'Masaan,' Raghavan in 'Raman Raghav 2.0,' or Kamlesh in 'Sanju,' he's done it all. It's an unusual sight to see a celebrity who is also an audience member. And we are fortunate to have discovered one in him. If someone asked me about him, I'd be at a loss for words. Now tell me how amazing that is.



It's not exactly a catwalk to stroll through this many bodies simply to get your character drawing just correct. There are hardly a few actors in Bollywood who have gone out of their way to dive so deeply for a single character. That is, after all, one of the characteristics that set this aspiring actor apart from the rest. Vicky always makes me wonder if he's the same attractive hunk when I leave the theatre after seeing his movie: is he the same handsome hunk? That is the force of his abilities; he somehow manages to depict his role onscreen so quickly that you forget he is Vicky Kaushal and instead assumes he is someone else.



When I saw his latest film, Sanju, the same thing happened to me. In the film, the actor, who is a true-blue Punjabi in real life, has the flawless Gujarati dialect. Obviously, he had to go through some sort of training, but the way he did it onscreen perplexed me. Vicky, why are you so profound and perfect? Apart from nailing it with his films, the man is also known for his lovely nature, which has swept all the ladies away. It was few months when a photo of him from a shoot with Cosmopolitan India was released, and the internet went crazyyyyy!