Why was Akshay Kumar criticized for reapplying for Indian citizenship?

Why are those who previously chastised him for acquiring Canadian citizenship now criticizing him for reapplying for Indian citizenship?

There will be others who will swing in both directions. First and foremost, Akshay Kumar is free to live his life as he wishes. He should not make decisions based on the opinions of others. But now that he has opted to give up his Canadian citizenship in order to become an Indian citizen, he is still being harassed. There's no harm in being a Canadian citizen; Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and others are Canadian citizens.

What mattered to the public, though, was his phony patriotism. On the one hand, he gave up his Indian citizenship because he saw better chances elsewhere, and on the other, he preaches about patriotism for India despite not being an Indian himself. Why preach when you can't even practice? People will continue to troll him now that he has decided to apply for Indian citizenship again because they will ask why he gave up his Indian citizenship in the first place. It's impossible to please everyone.

Why not, if Akshay Kumar believes that displaying his patriotism in his films as an Indian will bring him money? In addition, if necessary, he can enter politics. When he is no longer relevant as a superstar, he may always ask for Canadian citizenship.