Why Was Padmaavat A Threatening Experience For Shahid Kapoor?

Many might not know this but in the course of shooting Padmaavat Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were involved in a major cold war and didn’t bond with each other. After the movie’s premiere Shahid even re-tweeted a fan's tweet which praised Shahid's acting and criticised Ranveer in the film. But this is not it, during Koffee With Karan when Karan Johar asked Shahid Kapoor about not bonding with Deepika and Ranveer during the shoot of Padmaavat, he said, "It's really a big film and the stakes were very high for everybody. So everybody wanted to have their A-game on. In addition to that everybody was doing everything it takes to kind be in the centre of the limelight," he said, “I'm sure everybody felt a bit threatened by each other at some level, it's natural." Opening up about his relationship with Deepika and Ranveer he said that his relationship status with most of the industry is not so great. Concluding to which he said, "Moreover Deepika, Ranveer and Sanjay sir never became a part of my friend circle as such."