Why Was Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal’s Wedding So Low-Key?

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married earlier this year. As opposed to big lavish Bollywood weddings, the couple tied the knot in a low-key event with only a few of their closest friends and family.

Now, finally revealing why the duo decided on keeping their marriage a low key event instead of a grand bash, the actor says that because of the on-going pandemic he wanted everyone attending the celebration to be safe. Moreover, both Varun and Natasha’s personalities are really down to earth, due to which they did not want to create a lot of hype around their wedding.

Natasha Dalal does not belong to the film industry and the actor wanted to respect that and keep things private. Well, this gesture really proves that the high school sweethearts marriage was really a reflection of their personalities. Don’t you think that such kind of respect and understanding between two people really makes a relationship happy and successful?