Why wasn't Johnny Depp there during the final verdict?

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was not present when the judgement was read. The jury has found in his favour in Johnny Depp's libel action against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Due to already planned business commitments made prior to the trial, a source, close to Depp, told that he would remain in the United Kingdom for the verdict to FOX News.

Heard appeared stoic when the verdict was read as she was in attendance for the decision.

Depp was granted $15 million in damages by the jury on Wednesday, with $10 million in compensatory and $5 million in punitive damages, as well as a $2 million payment to Heard. Heard was not awarded punitive damages by the jury and received a compensation award of $2 million.