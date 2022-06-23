Why we cannot agree with Anupama Chopra's review of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'!

According to Anupama Chopra's review of the movie written, directed, and played by actor R Madhavan showed the ISRO scientist is a 'true-blue Hindu patriot'. She mentions in her review that-

"Our first visual of Narayanan is in the puja room at his home. At crucial moments, he prays. Narayanan is a true-blue Hindu patriot"

She has also highlighted that Narayanan was so patriotic that he had refused a fat-paying job offered by NASA.





Well, I don't think we can agree with that. A lot of movies have been made where the directors have added scene which mentions the character's religion, just to justify the character's background in the film. 'My name is Khan', 'Ranjhana', 'Chak de India' and a lot of other movies, where religion is mentioned just to bring the idea around the character. Would you agree if I say that in Bajrangi Bhaijan, Salman Khan should have not been shown as a Hanuman Bhakt because it shows off his religion too much? I mean come on! We all can relate to the character, Bajrani only because we know how people are in North India when it comes to being a Hanuman Bhakt and that made the character more innocent and apt for the role.





Anupama Chopra also comments on the style of the film as- "The ambitious juggling act has resulted in a film that is well-intentioned, moving in parts, but also clumsy — in content and craft — an overly simplistic"





It is so sad to see this review as the film is such a great attempt in portraying a strong character, someone that we all need to know about in the film. Without actually giving a chance to the movie and a little freedom to be directed in a way that is different from the usual, basic and monotonous way of directing a film. I believe R.Madhavan has done complete justice to his character and there is nothing wrong with the film showcasing him as a patriot or with the scenes where his religion is mentioned. That is how the character is.





When movies like Kesari, and Bhag Milkha Bhag can show how beautiful a Sardar's character can be welcomed on screen, can we please not comment on films and share a wrong message among the audience based on religion? It is high time that we start appreciating some good films rather than appreciating the same old masala films.





Let me know your views about this, please.