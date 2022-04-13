Why is the wedding taking place in Vastu and not some grand hotel or palace? #Ralia

In just a few minutes Ranbir and Alia are going to get married at Ranbir's home, Vastu. Many people are wondering why is the wedding not taking place at some grand hotel or palace. The reason is said to be because Ranbir has been staying at his Vastu home for many years now and the place is very close to his heart. The couple had started their love journey at Vastu and now they have decided to start this new journey of forever at Vastu only. The house is also said to be really close to RK Bungalow where the couple are building their new home.

The wedding functions are going to take place at the 5th and 7th floor of the apartment!