Why were Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha fat shamed into wearing what the audience wanted?

It's all finger-pointing at celebrities for making changes to how they look and calling them out for plastic surgery until you realise that the audience plays a major part in this. People want to watch who they find "good-looking" on their screens and that's where the problem arises.





There's a lot of glorification on shedding weight in Bollywood. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Parineeti Chopra's transformation journeys are termed as "fat to fit" which seems a little derogatory.





It's one thing to applaud it when celebs make this as a personal choice, but plus sized actors face trolling and body shaming. Vidya Balan used to be mocked and constantly dealt with questions about her weight. She was told that her body type didn't look good in Western clothing so she ended up wearing sarees which the audience felt was more flattering on her. Similarly, Sonakshi Sinha was also pushed into wearing clothes that supposedly fit her more. Even her styling was done as such, which has changed over time though.