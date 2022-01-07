Why will Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae not attend the 2022 Golden Globes?

Lee Jung-jae has decided to give the 2022 Golden Globes a skip despite being nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series for 'Squid Game' as confirmed by his agency. The decision has been made for two main reasons, one is the sudden surge in Covid cases and the other is the Netflix boycott due to which Netflix has refused to participate in the Golden Globes.





Allegations of corruption and lack of diversity were made against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) which is responsible to choose the winners of Golden Globes. This led to a boycott by Netflix. As a result of the allegations, studios like Amazon and Netflix have decided to not participate in this year's Golden Globes or to get indulge with the HFPA until the required reforms are made. Many big names from the film industry have also decide to not attend the awards.





Well, from Gloden Globes to Grammys, don't you agree that no award show is reliable these days?











