Why you must not use a face wipe to remove your makeup? #BeautyTruthBomb

Face wipes have long been considered as the ultimate lazy-girl hack. Magazines love to tell you to keep a packet by the side of your bed for easy makeup removal or store them in the centre console of your car for on-the-go. But unfortunately, doing a good cleanse isn’t that easy.

Daily using a face wipe can tear out your skin and even it can cause friction. Plus, since they are dampened, preservatives and tons of alcohol are required to preserve the wipes from gross but true – neither they’re good for sensitive skin. They are said to be huge pollution on a planet.

So, you must use micellar water to remove your makeup. Also, cleanse your face after removing your makeup