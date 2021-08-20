Why you must use a silk pillowcase stat while sleeping? #BeautyTruthBomb

You are always supposed to get up with a glow on the face and be ready for all day long. Using a silk pillowcase can lead to good sleep. Using them can lead to limit the amount of friction your skin goes through while you sleep and doesn't absorb much moisture.

Here are few reasons why you must use them:

No Frizz

Using a silk pillowcase will help to hydrate your hair and this will help your hair to remain frizz-free all night. So, you are no more waking up with frizzy, dry, and unmanageable hair. Also, no split ends either.

Better For Curly Hair

Curly hair has less moisturization as compared to the other hair types, so always keeping them hydrated all the time is a big task. If you are using them, you will wake up with flat and volume-less curls.

Hypoallergenic

If you have sensitive skin then opt for silk pillowcases. Silk is known for hypoallergenic fibres so if your skin is easily irritated then you must use it. The fibres are naturally resistant to moulds, fungus, dust mites, and other allergens. So, this is a great choice for all skin types.

Anti-aging

Cotton pillowcases refuse to cooperate so it is better to use silk pillowcases. So, using this will retain the moisture on the skin all night long. Using all the products can splurge on and it will stay on your face instead of transferring onto your face and then no more wrinkles