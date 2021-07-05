  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Anonymous Movie & Show Recommendations, What to watch

Why you should binge watch 'The Bold Type' if you haven't already?

'The Bold Type' ended its five-season long run on Wednesday night, This series is centered around a trio of friends who work together at 'scarlet magazine'. The leading characters as Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) .

This is probably few of those series which I have literally binge watched and there are multiple reasons why you should binge watch it too (if you haven't already, which I doubt).

This series has everything which a teen girl to a successful and established woman would like to see. Not just women but each and everyone who is a feminist will find this series a treat. It doesn't just talk about equality at workplace but also #MeToo movement and a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Apart from all these serious topics, 'The Bold Type' is really a fun series to watch. It has drama, romance, heartbreak, wedding, divorce, promotion, rejection, and what not. Toh aap convince ho gaye ya mai aur bolun?
Like
Comment
Share

More posts like this



add
Notifications