Why you should binge watch 'The Bold Type' if you haven't already?

'The Bold Type' ended its five-season long run on Wednesday night, This series is centered around a trio of friends who work together at 'scarlet magazine'. The leading characters as Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) .

This is probably few of those series which I have literally binge watched and there are multiple reasons why you should binge watch it too (if you haven't already, which I doubt).

This series has everything which a teen girl to a successful and established woman would like to see. Not just women but each and everyone who is a feminist will find this series a treat. It doesn't just talk about equality at workplace but also #MeToo movement and a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Apart from all these serious topics, 'The Bold Type' is really a fun series to watch. It has drama, romance, heartbreak, wedding, divorce, promotion, rejection, and what not. Toh aap convince ho gaye ya mai aur bolun?