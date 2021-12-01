Why you should choose a non alcoholic toner to tighten pores?

Minimalist PHA 3% Alcohol Free Toner is a daily, gentle exfoliating, pH balancing, pore tightening and skin hydrating toner. It is boosted with pre-biotics and pro-biotics to balance skin microbiome and accelerate the recovery of skin's barrier function. Formulated for all skin types. This toner is very lightweight and glides on the skin effortlessly before absorbing quickly and completely. It contains PHAs which are considered to be the next generation AHAs. They not just exfoliate gently, but also act as humectants. Further, gluconolactone (PHA used in this formula) provides up to 50% protection against UV radiation.