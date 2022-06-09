Why you SHOULD give a chance to 777 Charlie?

I liked the trailer and the cuteness of the pooch. I'm not actually a fan of works of Mangalore-based actors ( Rishabh Shetty, Rakshit Shetty and Raj B Shetty) but I actually loved the trailer for its visuals which are ok and give the feel of a pleasant environment.





From the highs of watching K.G.F.: Chapter 2, where every scene felt like an elevation, the trailer of 777 Charlie feels like a soothing breeze. Honestly, I didn't expect the trailer to be packed with such emotions. It looks like Paramvah Studios has another winner at hand, although I am not sure how this movie will play out in markets outside Karnataka. Nevertheless, I sincerely hope that this movie does good business at the box office.