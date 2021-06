If you like Horror and Psychological thrillers, this is the one for you!

But, because Anya Taylor Joy is in it, everyone should watch it. Given her role in 'Queens Gambit,' I'm sure this one will be a hit.

A young fashion designer is strangely transported to the 1960s, in which she meets her idol, an incredible singer. However, in the 1960s, London wasn't what it appears to be, and time appears to be unravelling with ominous consequences.