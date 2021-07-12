Why You Should Make A Serum A Part Of Skincare Routine?

When it comes to our skincare routine we always rely on – cleanse, tone, and moisturize. This skincare routine helps to keep our skin happy and healthy. But to get a natural glow it is also necessary to apply face serum in your routine.

Face serums are lightweight which contain retinol, glycolic acid, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. This helps to manage your skin from any damage and also helps to repair your skin. The serum is thinner in consistency with small molecules in it and does not contains heavy oil or other ingredients as compared to the moisturizer.

Importance Of Serums In Your Skincare Routine:

﻿Fewer Skin Issues

If you regularly use a face serum you will notice fewer blackheads, whiteheads, acne, or other skin problems. Also, it will make your pores smaller. Apply serum will moisturize your skin and give a fresh look.

Brighter Complexion

Serums brighten up your skin. It also helps to lessen blemishes, dark spots, and pimples. The concentrated ingredients in the serum formula make your skin radiant, glowy, and plump.

Improves Skin Texture

Serums contain hyaluronic acid helps to reduce the signs of aging, wrinkles, fine lines, and makes the skin plump. It also contains vitamin C and collagen which helps in making the skin smoother and softer.