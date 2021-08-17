Why is Zoya Akhtar and not Karan Johar launching Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut in Bollywood sooner than expected but what’s even more unexpected is that Zoya Akhtar will be launching the star-kid instead of SRK’s dearest friend Karan Johar. ZNMD’s director Zoya Akhtar is currently casting for the Indian adaptation of an International comic book titled Archie and Suhana Khan has already been shortlisted for a lead role in the movie. If Archie didn’t already ring a bell, let me be more clear. Do you know the Netflix show Riverdale starring Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes? Yes, Zoya Akhtar will be making an Indian version of the same. The director wants to release the movie on an OTT platform, possibly Netflix.





Zoya is a great director indeed but why do you think Karan didn’t jump at the chance of launching the most popular star-kid? Was SRK hesitant to allow Suhana make her debut with Johar because of all the controversies and scandals?





Suhana Khan’s debut is one of the most awaited for two reasons. One, because of her father and two, because she has actually worked hard and devoted her time to learn the art of acting. Her short film titled ‘The Grey Part of Blue’ was appreciated by the audience. It will be exciting to see if Suhana lives upto the expectations of the audience or not!