Wi Ha-Joon to star in new drama with Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, and Park Ji-hu

The 'Squid Game' star Wi Ha-Joon will be working with Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, and Park Ji Hu for a new drama titled "Little Women". The story revolves around three close sisters who grew up in poverty. The drama will show the exciting journey of them going against the most influential family of the nation.





Kim Go-Eun will play the eldest sister who is protective and wants to earn for the family. Nam Ji-Hyun will be a news reporter who is strictly against corruption and fights for what is right. Park Ji-hu will play the youngest sister who receives so much love from her sisters and feels overwhelmed by it. Wi Ja-hoon will star as a potential consultant who graduated from a prestigious university in the United Kingdom. He is intelligent, charismatic, and can make everyone turn heads with his sophisticated appearance.





The drama will be directed by Kim Hee Won, who is especially known for "Vincenzo". And the drama is penned by Jung Seo Kyung of "Mother". Are you looking forward to this drama?