Wild card entry Rajiv shows Ieshaan real side of romancing Meisha.

Former model and Instagram influencer Rajiv Adatia has now entered Big Boss 15 house as a wild card entry. In a latest promo shared by Colors TV, Rajiv can be seen talking his longtime friend Ieshaan about his love angle with Meisha.





Rajiv says, "You came on this show for a reason. What are you doing in the show?" On which Ieshaan replies, "I thought I wouldn't sustain in this show." Rajiv then says, 'I am sorry,Iam not going to listen to you".





He also tells Ieshaan, "I know you for a long time now, you can't fall in love in three days. I do not expect this from you Ieshaan. You are like love love love every time. You look stupid outside. You are creating the opposite image that you wanted to create."

He further adds: “Kitni jhuthi kasmein khata hai tu. Let me tell you, it's a bit no no. You cannot rely on anyone here. You know what promises you made outside."





Do you agree with what Rajiv said?