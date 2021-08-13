Will Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha court controversy and receive boycott calls?

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has been the talk of the town for a while now. A remake of Forrest Gump, there are high hopes pinned on the movie. It will mark yet another collaboration between the actors after Talaash and 3 Idiots, and will follow the lead character's journey in unwittingly influencing and changing historical events. The premise itself is very interesting, and makes one wonder what pages of Indian history will be included in the movie.

But along with this, given how there's a Twitter trend and calls for boycott every other day, I feel like there's a chance that LSC will fall prey to it too. Aamir Khan has previously received backlash in light of the "intolerant" comment and recently he was trolled post the announcement of his divorce with Kiran Rao. Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently gotten flak over the rumour that she was playing Sita and the name of her second child being Jeh (Jehangir, as people claimed).

The most important part is, if the movie is showing historical events, I'm sure netizens will find something to boycott. It's likely that the movie will span over events such as the Indo-Pak War and perhaps more controversial events in history. This further raises its chances for receiving backlash. What do you think?